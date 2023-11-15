SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is putting out an urgent call for foster caregivers. Those volunteers are needed to temporarily care for foster dogs while they wait for their forever home.

The shelter will offer help with food and veterinary care for foster pets. All dogs eligible for foster care are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

“We are grateful for the public’s assistance in taking in shelter dogs on a foster caregiver basis to allow us to serve as many area animals as possible, especially as the weather gets colder in Santa Fe,” Pamela Weese Powell, Santa Fe Animal Shelter director of philanthropy, said in a press release. “Even taking in an animal for a brief period of time will allow our staff to find adoptive homes for the current animals we have under our care, and we are ready to provide the resources caregivers may need to support our efforts to increase capacity at the shelter.”

Those interested in fostering an animal can email newhope@sfhumanesociety.org or can call (505) 983-4309 ext. 1270.