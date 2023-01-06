SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.

The promotion runs through January 31 and includes spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Adoption viewing hours are Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m.

To view adoptable animals, visit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society website. The facility is located at 100 Caja del Rio Road in Santa Fe, NM 87507, which is about 11 miles from the Santa Fe Plaza.