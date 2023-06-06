SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sarah Koeppe, the wife of the late David Hudson – who played The Big Lebowski and dozens of other roles – is donating two sculptures to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

Sarah Koeppe, a casting director and the widow of David Hudson, announced a donation of two sculptures by local artist Fredrick Prescott. Koeppe explains that the couple’s dogs, and a cactus sculpture by Prescott, were a key part of their happiness.

“Our dogs were always glad to welcome us home and the blue cactus never failed to make us smile,” Koeppe said in a press release. “That was David – joyful, talented, and loved a live audience.”

Prescott’s art is known for its vibrancy and fun themes, including animals. He is also giving a kinetic dog sculpture to the animal shelter.

“The shelter is honored to be able to provide a good home to these wonderful sculptures,” Pamela Weese Powell, the shelter’s director of philanthropy, said in a press release. “They bring a feeling of playfulness and joy to a place that is all about improving the lives of both pets and people.”