LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa is stopping by for the annual tree lighting in Rio Rancho. He will arrive at 6:00 p.m. at the Village of Los Lunas Transportation Center (the Rail Runner train station).

In addition to seeing Santa, visitors can also participate in free events from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., including face painting, holiday ornament crafting, and balloon twisting. There will also be a filled-stocking giveaway while supplies last.

Food trucks will also be on site. The Rail Runner Express is offering special service to get to the event. Regular train fair applies, but by boarding a train at any Rail Runner station and exiting at the Los Lunas Rail Runner Stop, you can visit the tree lighting event. You can find more info on the event, including a train schedule, at this link.