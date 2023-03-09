ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia boys basketball team is championship bound. The Matadors defeated Los Lunas 49-45 on Thursday night to advance to the championship for the first time since 2003.

While Sandia led for a majority of the game, the Tigers made things interesting by continuing to go on runs and shrink the Matador lead. The Sandia offense however was able to keep up the pace in the second half thanks to good ball distribution as three players reached double-digit point totals.

Sandia now plays the winner of Volcano Vista and Organ Mountain for the title. The Matadors have not won the blue trophy since 1985.