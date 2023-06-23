ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia senior Jordan Candelaria.

During her senior season with the Matadors, Candelaria racked up 26 goals and 15 assists. She helped lead Sandia to the state quarterfinals with a 14-6-2 record and participated in the High School All-American Game in December.

While her high school career has come to a close, Candelaria will continue to play at the collegiate level. Candelaria is committed to play for Cal State Long Beach in the fall.