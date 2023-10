ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a job, Sandia Resort and Casino will be hosting a fall career fair. The event will take place on November 1 inside the Sandia Resort and Casino ballrooms.

Applicants will have the chance to interview directly with hiring managers and be hired on the spot. The career fair starts at 1 p.m. and will go until 6 p.m.