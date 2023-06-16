ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

Saunders played a crucial role in the Sundevils’ state championship run. The 5-9 forward led the state in goals (44) and points (106) while racking up 18 assists. Saunders was also the only player in the state title game to find the back of the net during Prep’s 2-0 win over Hatch Valley.

While his time as a Sundevil has come to a close, he intends to continue scoring goals at the next level. Saunders will play collegiately at Trinity College in San Antonio, Texas.