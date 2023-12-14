ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs gives back to the community throughout the year with various drives and volunteer opportunities. During the holidays Sandia ramps up their efforts.

Recently Sandia partnered for the Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day to collect turkeys for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving. This year, they collected 270 turkeys and raised $5,600 to donate to Roadrunner Food Bank.

Sandia teamed up with NM Kids Matter, an organization that advocates for foster children in the state. They were able to support the organization with $36,000 to help foster parents provide gift cards for their children in foster care. Sandia employees also collected over 800 toys to donate for Toys for Tots.

Coming January 20, Sandia Labs and Explora are hosting a Hack-a-Thon for high school students. This event teaches students about computer programming, students of all abilities are encouraged to register.