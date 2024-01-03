ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs, the Applied Machine Intelligence Organizations and Explora are teaming up to host the inaugural Thunderbird Hacks Hackathon.

The hackathon is catered to high school students of all programming skills. The hackathon will be January 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Explora. Students at the hackathon will get the chance to use code and programming to create an AI model to made predictions on a music data set. Students will learn about coding and machine learning. Career scientists and programmers will be on hand and students will have an opportunity to speak with them. To register for the hackathon and for more information, click here