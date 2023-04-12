ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School hosted a signing day for its athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. In total, five Matadors were in attendance.
Dalen Moyer – Basketball, Northern New Mexico
Xitlali Trejo – Softball, Western New Mexico
Hannah Love – Softball, Cisco College
Connor Cousins – Soccer, Metro State
Steven West – Cross Country, UNM
“The dream is compete in college, compete in the Olympics, just completely, like, out there, said West. “It’s crazy that I’m actually there now. That’s exciting for sure.”