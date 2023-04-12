ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School hosted a signing day for its athletes who will be continuing their careers at the next level. In total, five Matadors were in attendance.

Dalen Moyer – Basketball, Northern New Mexico

Xitlali Trejo – Softball, Western New Mexico

Hannah Love – Softball, Cisco College

Connor Cousins – Soccer, Metro State

Steven West – Cross Country, UNM

“The dream is compete in college, compete in the Olympics, just completely, like, out there, said West. “It’s crazy that I’m actually there now. That’s exciting for sure.”