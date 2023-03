ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The class 5A boys quarter-final needed overtime to decide a winner. In the end, it was Sandia’s Dalen Moyer who hit the go-ahead shot with one second remaining to give his team the 64-62 win.

In total, the game featured ten lead changes, eight ties and four double-digit scorers. Led by Sandia’s Andrew Hill with 32 points, both the Matadors and Storm key players did their part to keep their team in it until the end.

Sandia will now play Los Lunas on Thursday at 4:45 pm.