ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tapia fight night has announced its main event. Albuquerque native Jason Sanchez will lace up the gloves against Mexican powerhouse Jose Luis Castillo Jr. on Friday, February 24 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Sanchez has not fought in two years and is excited to get back in the ring. He is scheduled to fight again in April and hopes this fight can get him back in rhythm. It won’t be a shoo-in for Sanchez however, as he knows that Castillo is a very capable fighter from a winning background.

“He’s the son of a legend, Jose Luis Castillo Sr., his father fought Mayweather. He seems pretty strong, there’s not much footage, but [from] the few that I saw, he’s a good opponent. He has 19 knockouts, 20 something wins, and three losses.”

Sanchez’s brother, Jose “Guerro”, is also set to fight on the card. The duo has not been on the same card in a few years, and the moment will be extra special for them as they will be taking the stage in their home state.

“We train together, we do some sparing together, our whole training camp is together, and then being able to fight on the same card, its really cool,” said Jason.

“I want to thank them for giving us the opportunity to fight on their card, so I’m just excited,” Guerro said.