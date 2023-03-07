SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County is preparing to host a household hazardous waste collection day. It will be held on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Residents of Kirtland, Bloomfield, and unincorporated San Juan County can dispose of their unwanted waste for free at the County Administration Building at 100 South Oliver Drive. Anyone who participates will be asked to show proof of residency.

Waste will not be accepted from residents from Aztec or Farmington. However, curbside pickup options will be available.

Waste to bring

Used batteries

Light bulbs

Auto fluids

Gas

Brake fluid

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Gardening chemicals

Insecticides

Weed killers

Fertilizers

Aerosols

Paints

Do not bring