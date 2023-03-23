SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management is offering free sandbags to help residents prepare for the spring runoff. The county has bags and a large pile of sand available for residents to take.

The bags and sand are free to be picked up anytime at 326 South Oliver Drive in Aztec, New Mexico. The supplies are located down from the county admin buildings on the left-hand side of the road.

Residents can take as many bags as needed but will need to bring a shovel in order to fill the bags. A helpful filling guide is available on the county’s Facebook page.