SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Throughout New Mexico, septic tanks represent both a blessing and a curse. They’re a necessity, but they can also be dangerous.

Now, San Juan County is asking residents to address a key issue: unsecured septic tank lids. In the last five years, there have been five cases of children getting seriously injured or killed by falling into a septic tank with an unsecure lid, according to San Juan County Fire and Rescue.

Officials are asking residents to inspect tank lids in a program they’re calling ‘Septic Safe Spring.’ They’re also asking that parents educate their kids about the dangers of playing around septic tanks.

For more info on what issues to look for when checking your septic tank, San Juan County Fire and Rescue has details on their website. There, you can also learn about septic lid rules.