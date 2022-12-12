ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At SAMS (Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics, and Science) Academy, students can get an FAA Private Pilot Certificate and/or an FAA Drone Pilot Certificate before graduating high school, for free. The public charter school teaches students grades 6-12 with an aviation focus.

SAMS says there is no waitlist and no minimum requirements, all students are welcome. Students don’t need to become pilots, this is just something that the school is known for. Students at SAMS still get their core curriculum classes such as math, science, English, etc. For more information visit samsacademy.com or their Facebook page.