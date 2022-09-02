ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This summer New Mexico was rocked by a series of wildfires. Safe Space NM Fire Relief fund is hosting its First Annual Music Fest this holiday weekend. The event is taking place on September 5th (Labor Day) from 2-7 at the New Mexico Veteran Memorial Park at 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE just south of Gibson.

Safe Space Fire Relief is a non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter and personal needs to people affected by wildfires. They don’t just focus while the fire is active, but also the rebuilding and getting people back to their regular lives. “Right now we are looking at refrigerators, peoples refrigerators were damaged during the fire and now they are using coolers and ice which is not safe, but yea there just a lot more needs right now,” said Vanessa Garcia, founder, and president of Safe Space NM Fire Relief Fund. The point of this festival/fundraiser is to raise money to continue helping those in need and to be prepared for any future disaster.

The Music fest will have performances by New Mexico artists; Jerry Dean, Nathaniel Krantz, Apres Voyage, and Texas Atrim. There will be a car show, food trucks, and more. Entry is a $20 cash donation per adult at the event. For more information visit their website.