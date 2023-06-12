RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – While some motorcycle rallies across New Mexico have been canceled in light of the recent shooting at Red River, one such event is still planning to move forward. The Run to Raton motorcycle rally will still be taking place from July 20 to 22.

Mike Patterson, the event’s organizer, says the event is different than other motorcycle rallies because it focuses on the love of the bike. “The motorcyclists that do come in…are from the custom bike building show circuit. And that’s a completely different crowd,” says Patterson.

Patterson claims the people causing trouble have never attended Run to Raton. However, local police will be on site just in case.