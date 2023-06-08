ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico state fair will be here before you know it. And if you’re interested in competing in agriculture, arts, or another fair event, you need to know the rules – which have just been published on the fair’s website.

Called “premium books,” the 2023 rules are now on the state fair’s website. They offer a comprehensive list of how to enter each competitive category, from livestock shows to baking.

“Competition has always been a cornerstone of the New Mexico State Fair,” Dan Mourning, the general manager of the fair, said in a press release. “We look forward to healthy competition and showcasing the vast amount of talent New Mexicans bring to the table while chasing that blue ribbon.”

This year’s state fair will take place from September 7 to September 17. And the Beef Jerky Showdown will return, including a people’s choice competition.