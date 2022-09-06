RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – The All American Futurity raced at the Ruidoso Downs on Monday evening. Hes Judgeandjury, a two-year-old gelding, came across first in a photo finish to claim $3 million.

“I felt the key was getting my horse to relax in the warm-up before the race,” said jockey James Flores. “I got him away from the pony horse and just let him be himself so that when he was moving into the starting gate he was loose and ready to run a big race.”

Hes Judgeandjury finished with a time of 21.912 seconds for 440 yards. He is owned by Jeff Jones and Steve Holt and trained by Heath Taylor. This is the second win for Taylor, who also won with Stolis Winner in 2008.

“It’s not about the money, but it’s the history,” Taylor said. “The feeling that you have when you’re at the top of the game by winning the All-American is like no other that I can describe. I think about winning this race all the time and I’m very fortunate to have won it for a second time, but it’s a team effort—there are many people and their horses that help make us successful.”

Hes Judgeandjury is now expected to race in the Los Alamitos $2 million. That race is in Los Alamitos, California, and is scheduled for later in the fall.