ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was plenty of action in the girls 1A championship game at the Pit Saturday morning. In a matchup between Roy/Mosquero and To’hajiilee, the teams combined for 46 made field goals and 123 points, but in the end, the blue trophy went home with the Blue.

With eight lead changes and six ties, the game wasn’t decided until the final minute. The Warriors clawed back to tie the game after being down double digits and then Tanna Crisp hit the go-ahead shot with a few seconds remaining to win the game 62-21.