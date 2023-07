ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again, the Route 66 Summerfest takes place Saturday, July 22. Nobhill Summerfest will take over Central Ave. from Girard Blvd. to Washington St. There will be four stages with local bands, food trucks, and other entertainment.

The national headline this year will be the Quitapenas. Festivities will run from 5-10 p.m.