ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Roswell UFO Festival is taking place over the weekend. Since its start in 1996, the festival celebrates one of the nation’s most famous UFO incidents when metallic and rubbery debris was recovered from a military balloon. Roswell has since been known as the UFO capital of the world.

The festival will feature musical performances, UFO discussions, a drone light show, as well as a laser show on the final day.