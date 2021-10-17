Roswell officials celebrate site of all-inclusive playground

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Children in Roswell will soon be able to play in the city’s new all-inclusive playground. City and state officials, the Autism Society, and the Kiwanis Club came together at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area on Friday.

The playground welcomes children with autism and other disabilities. It will include a sensory garden, a small water structure that won’t overstimulate kids, and swings that can fit a wheelchair. It is expected to open in May.

