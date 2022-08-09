ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – While the 2021 season didn’t go as expected for the Roswell Coyotes, the team still made the playoffs with a 5-5 regular season record. The bright side is that there were six sophomores that started on last seasons squad and the experience they got is huge for this year.

“Yeah we only had a 5 win season but we started off 0-4 and then we rallied to win our district and you know get a top 4 seed,” said coach Lynn. “You know, got a lot of valuable experience with those kids and a lot of underclass men so I think that’s gonna really help us moving into the first part of our season this year.”

Not only do the players have more experience than last season, they are also in better shape. In terms of size, the 2022 squad isn’t necessarily the biggest, but what they lack in size they make up in speed.

The want to win is there for the Coyotes, and the team has put in work during the off-season to ensure a return to the playoffs. With the season only a few weeks away, Roswell is hungry to get on the gridiron.

“We all have a chip on our shoulder last year want the best season but we are making a statement this year,” said safety Adrian Anaya. “Everybody is on it and everyone is ready to play we are full of grit we are all dedicated to this team and we are ready to win.”

Roswell will open the season on Friday, August 19 against Lovington. Highlights of that game will be on Football Friday Night on Fox New Mexico.