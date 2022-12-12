ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Root 66 food truck and Ruby Reds Collaboration are teaming up to offer a full plant-based menu that is not just for vegans. The menu is meant to cater to meat eaters who are considering trying something new but with a familiar taste.

Root 66 food truck and Ruby Reds want to reach to all the community not just vegans. They want to show that people can enjoy their favorite food with healthy ingredients. They offer people’s favorites like nachos, Philly cheese steaks, BLT, tamales, ceviche and more. What makes them unique said Victor Flores, co-owner, root 66 food truck, “Is that they try to focus on comfort foods, something that they know everyone knows and likes.” They believe that more people are starting to switch to plant-based foods.

They are located at The ABQ Collective, at 1321 Eubank corner of Eubank and Constitution. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. To find out more visit them on their social media Instagram and Facebook.