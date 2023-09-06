ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is a nonprofit that eases hardships of children’s illness on families through programs that improve wellbeing and health of children. Ronald McDonald House is announcing the inaugural Farm to Table(aux) fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, September 16, at the Electric Playhouse. The fundraiser will feature living art pieces, a live and silent auction and a special farm-to-table dinner. To support Ronald McDonald House you can purchase tickets to the event, become a sponsor or volunteer. For tickets and more information on the Table(aux) Fundraiser, click here.