ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes will have a ten year MLB veteran on the roster for a week or two. Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is currently on a rehab assignment with the ‘Topes as he gets back in baseball shape.

As a 2009 draft pick, Grichuk hasn’t played in the minor leagues in quite some time. He doesn’t know how long he’ll be playing in Albuquerque, but he reflected on what makes baseball at this level special.

“The fans live for these types of games and they enjoy it,” said Grichuk. “It’s kind of cool to see it from their point of view, talk to them a little bit and sign some autographs. You know it makes their day and its not much out of yours. Definitely one of the rewarding aspects of playing in the minor leagues and definitely an easy place to rehab to get back to the big leagues.”

Grichuk’s time with the Isotopes will be brief, be he hopes that he can leave some sort of an impact on the current roster and teach them to cherrish their time in the minors.

“At this level, any day could be your last day here and you could be in the big leagues and have your career take off and establish yourself,” he said. “So, have fun, work hard and know anything is possible.”

Another Major League player is set to take the field at Isotopes Park this week. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is expected to start on the mound for Oklahoma City on Thursday.