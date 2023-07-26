ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brendan Rodgers finally made his 2023 debut on Tuesday night, however, it wasn’t with the Rockies. The Colorado infielder sustained a shoulder injury at the start of spring training and is finally getting back to baseball at the minor league level. Rodgers is spending some time rehabbing with Triple-A Albuquerque and looking to get back to his gold-glove caliber of play.

“I am trying to figure out that fastball timing and I have been doing a lot of work with the big league guys and Pacheco obviously here,” said Rodgers. “So, I do feel good, I feel confident, but not exactly where I want to be yet, but I don’t think that it will hopefully take too much longer.”

Rodgers expects to be in Albuquerque for the remainder of this week. The Isotopes are hosting the Sacramento River Cats for a series that wraps up on Sunday.