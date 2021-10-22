‘Robot Rumble’ battling competition coming to Albuquerque

[1] Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another - A woman is dead and a set worker injured following an accidental shooting on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and deputies say actor Alec Baldwin discharged the prop gun. Deputies say 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins was airlifted to UNMH where she died. Joel Souza, 48, who is the film's director was taken to Christus Saint Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Officials say the incident on set was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun. Production onset is now halted while the investigation continues.

[2] APD releases video of August police shooting, suspect remains hospitalized - The Albuquerque Police Department released a video of a police shooting involving a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Officers were trying to arrest David Martinez near Broadway and Gibson in August on a probation violation when they say he took off and crashed into a fence. They say he then took off on foot, climbing fences to get away. Video shows him emerging onto Broadway and pointing a rifle at the driver of a pickup. That's when officers opened fire hitting Martinez. APS says he is alive but is barely able to speak. They have not been able to interview him about the homicide case from July. A review board is still investigating whether the officers' actions were justified.