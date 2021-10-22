‘Robot Rumble’ battling competition coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of its kind robot battling competition is coming to Albuquerque. The Robot Rumble is being held on November 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Mall. The event is open to kids 6-17. It will cost $15 per participant to register and compete. Also, parents are required to remain with their children at all times. Dr. Shelly Gruenig and Byron Zahm talked more about the event and what people can expect.

Be Greater Than Average offers STEM learning opportunities to children. Their goal is to build skills that support learners in their overall growth, development, and leadership skills. Learn more about events and other programs at begreaterthanaverage.org.

