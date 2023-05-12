ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state championship softball games for classes 3A and A-2A were played on Friday morning.

The 3A title game featured a rematch between No. 1 Santa Fe Indian School and No. 2 Robertson. The Lady Cardinals were able to go back-to-back thanks to a 10-4 victory.

In class A-2A, second ranked Tularosa was able to upset top ranked Loving in the semi-final round, but the Lady Falcons were able to claw back into the championship game. Loving got its revenge 15-2 to force a game two, and capture the title with a 13-1 win.