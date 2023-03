ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a battle of birds for the final spot in the boys 3A championship game. The third ranked Robertson Cardinals flew above No. 2 Navajo Prep en route to a 49-36 victory.

The Cardinals championship experience was more than beneficial, as the underdog trailed for only 26 seconds. Robertson went on to outperform the Eagles in almost every statistical category.

Robertson is now set for a rematch of last year’s championship game against St. Michael’s on Saturday at noon.