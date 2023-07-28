ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, one Little League from New Mexico represents the state in Waco, Texas on a quest to the Little League World Series. Teams battle through district and state tournaments to punch their ticket to the Southwest Regional, and the 2023 squad has already made history.

Roadrunner Little League has been around for 59 years and produced some pretty solid teams in the past. For some reason, the major all-stars could never get over the hump to claim the state title — until now.

The boys from Roadrunner claimed the district five title earlier this month and went on to the state tournament. After a loss in the third game, the team clawed all the way back to the championship. Then, down three runs in the final inning with two outs, Roadrunner did the improbable and came from behind to win the game.

“I know what our potential is and I thought our chances was very good this year,” said catcher Colby Gaulden. “But we had to pull it off, we had to put all the plays together and we did.”

“We just had the attitude and we had the grit,” infielder Thomas Whitten said. “We had everything we needed and we have the best team, we have the number one team in the state and I’m just thankful for that.”

Now playing in the Southwest Regional, the team is generating support from around the state. While the boys are still representing Roadrunner, they are also looking to make the entire Land of Enchantment proud.

“That’s really cool to have everybody in New Mexico rooting for us because I’m happy that we get to represent New Mexico,” said outfielder AJ Garcia.

By advancing to Waco, the team is now only four wins away from playing in the Little League World Series. It’s a dream that many of the players have had since they started playing, and they have a legitimate path to get there.

“Excited to roll the dice and see what happens,” said coach Joe Garcia. “Our goal is to go to Williamsport. It’s baseball, anything can happen and with this group, but I like my chances. I’m just really excited and proud for sure.”

In addition to preparation for the tournament, the team has also organized multiple fundraising campaigns to aid in travel expenses. The team has started a GoFundMe campaign and is also hosting a wiffle ball tournament and barbeque on Saturday, July 29 from 4-8 at Roadrunner Little League.

Team New Mexico opens the Southwest Regional against team Louisiana on Thursday, August 3 at 3 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.