ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest one-day food drive in the United States, “Stamp Out Hunger,” saw great success in Albuquerque last Saturday. A total of 123,320 pounds of food were brought to Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque by U.S. Postal Service employees and local letter carriers. Including Albuquerque’s surrounding areas, over 150,000 pounds of food were collected.

We are grateful so many took action to help solve hunger this past Saturday. Thank you to the letter carriers and the United States Postal Service who hauled in such a wonderful amount of food, volunteers for sorting food at post offices, and our wonderful community for responding. Your efforts combined truly make a difference! Mag Strittmatter, president and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank

The food bank will still be taking non-perishable food donations via post office drop-offs this week; to view post offices that are accepting drop-offs, click here. Fresh food items or food items that need to be kept cold should be brought directly to Roadrunner Food Bank at 5840 Office Boulevard NE.

Roadrunner Food Bank is always looking for volunteers to sort and prepare food for distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering can register here. For more information regarding the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, click here.