ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank has received thousands of canned goods as a result of a friendly competition between Bank of America and Merrill Lynch volunteers.

In February, branches from the two companies competed to see who could create the best sculpture out of cans. Once the competition ended they donated over 3,000 cans of food to the food bank.

Faith Chifani, Communication Specialist at Roadrunner Food Bank, says “those canned goods will be taken to our warehouse and sorted and be dispersed amongst the different counties that we serve in various capacities.” February is National Canned Food Month and the Roadrunner food bank thinks fundraisers like this are a great way to celebrate it.