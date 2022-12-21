ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners, an indoor soccer team, is kicking off their fourth season in franchise history on Saturday. The team also announced a new partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank on Wednesday. Showcased on the new jerseys for 2023 is the Roadrunner Food Bank logo, and for every jersey sold, the team will donate $10 to the nonprofit as part of the mission to help feed New Mexico.

“I mean excitement is short to what it says, you know what I mean,” said goalie Hector Castaneda. “Exciting is what we can do for the community and not just the community but the roadrunner food bank itself. That’s what we look for and that’s what we do with the New Mexico runners, that’s what this team is.”

The team is set to play its first home game on Saturday, January 7 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. and fans with a Rio Rancho address will receive free admission.