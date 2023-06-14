RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – How do you feel about your city? If you live in Rio Rancho, the city wants to know.

Residents can now take a brief online survey to give city leaders feedback. The survey asks questions like “How is the cost of living in Rio Rancho?” and “How well designed are the neighborhoods?”

Responses are confidential, but you do need to provide an email and zip code. The 2023 community survey can be found at this link. The survey closes on June 28, 2023.

The online survey complements but is separate from, the 2023 Citizen Survey, which was randomly mailed to 2,800 homes in Rio Rancho. The results of both surveys will be available online on the city’s website in late summer/early fall.