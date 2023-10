RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have a float or group to enter in the Rio Rancho Veterans Day parade, you can now register with the city. Registration is at this link.

The parade will be held Saturday, November 11. Line-up will start at 9:00 a.m. along Country Club Drive and Oakmount Drive. The parade begins moving at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will end at Veterans Monument Park. After the parade, a ceremony will begin at the park at 11:00 a.m.