RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sal Puentes Memorial Baseball and Kristin Griego Softball tournaments hosted by Rio Rancho High School wrapped up on Saturday. Carlsbad was represented in both championship games, while the host Rams and Alamogordo Lady Tigers also battled for a trophy.

On the baseball field, the Cavemen were able to get on the board in the top of the first, but the Rams exploded in the bottom half of the inning for nine runs. Rio Rancho was able to load the bases and took advantage of the baserunners by scoring on multiple walks and hit-by-pitches. The Rams then tallied a few base hits to knock in more runs and finished the inning by a Niko Alcala three-run homerun. From there the Rams led the rest of the way and won 17-10.

Down the road at Paul Kohman Field, the Cavegirls put on a dominating performance against the Lady Tigers. Carlsbad starting pitcher Faith Aragon shut out Alamo with a ten strikeout, one hit performance and also did her part at the plate along with many of her teammates. A total of ten runs were scored by Carlsbad, and the Cavegirls hit the griddy all the way to a championship win.