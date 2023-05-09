RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho High School student is getting the chance to perform on Broadway. Junior Breton Sego recently won “Best Actor” at the Enchantment Awards, which honors high school musical performances.

His prize includes an all-expense paid trip to New York City where he’ll be spending nine days at the Juilliard School. The 16-year-old will work and train with theatre professionals before performing at the Minskoff Theatre.

Ninety-six students from across the country are participating. The students will audition and then perform a compilation of medleys and solos on June 26.