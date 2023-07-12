RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency.

The in-person, 10-week course will be held in September, Wednesday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants will receive hands-on activities, demonstrations, and a look into police activities such as patrols and investigations.

The Citizens’ Academy is looking for business owners, Rio Rancho city employees, media members, or people interested in working for the city. Those looking to apply need to do so online at this link or in person at 500 Quantum Rd NE Rio Rancho, NM by September 5, 2023. The class is limited to 30 participants.