RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads is an all ages multi-discipline community arts program. Part of the program is the Rio Rancho Players, the community theater group.

The theater is putting on its fifth production; Adam’s Eve. The theater describes the play as both touching the audiences heart and funny bone. The play opens September 29 at 7 p.m. at the St. Francis Episcopal Church. The play will run for the next three weekends following the opening. All tickets purchased will include a dessert and beverage.

There will be gala for the opening night. Guests will get a chance to enjoy music, raffles and get a chance to interact with the cast. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.