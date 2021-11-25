Rio Rancho McDonald’s, food pantry offer free Thanksgiving meal

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho nonprofit and a fast food restaurant teamed up to make sure no one was hungry this Thanksgiving. St. Felix Food Pantry partnered with the McDonald’s off of Rio Rancho Boulevard for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

It was free and open to everyone. In the past, it’s been a full Thanksgiving dinner indoors, but due to the pandemic, this year’s feast was outdoors and featured all of McDonald’s favorite menu items.

People started lining up at 7:15 Thursday morning, with a line even wrapping around the restaurant before it kicked off at 10:00 a.m. “Those that are away from home, those whose family is away from home, or for whatever reason, aren’t able to cook, aren’t able to afford a meal – they’re able to have a meal,” says Clemy Garza, owner of the McDonald’s location.

Community volunteers helped make this event possible.