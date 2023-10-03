RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Indigenous Peoples’ Day is approaching on Monday, October 9. In observance of the official holiday, some Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed. Closures include public libraries, the Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Committee meeting, the Library Board meeting, and all other non-essential city offices and facilities.

According to the City of Rio Rancho, emergency and public safety services will still be running on Monday; public transportation services will also be running as normal. To learn more, visit the city’s website at this link.