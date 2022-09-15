NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network is hosting its annual Buddy Walk. The walk will be Saturday September 17, at the University of New Mexico practice field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walks help raise funds and awareness for down syndrome.

RGDSN is partnering with UNM football for its 2022 buddy walk. At this year’s event there will be a hot air balloon inflation, a local band, food trucks and other activities. Anyone with down syndrome can register for free, other participant can register for $10 or $15 depending if you choose to get a t-shirt. Registration can be done online at the RGDSN website of onsite of the walk. Donations can also be made at the website.