ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Credit Union is hosting its annual Golf Classic September 23, at Sandia Golf Club. This year’s tournament will benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center of New Mexico.

Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. Friday and the golfing starts at 8 a.m. Registration includes a four-person scramble, prize raffle, lunch and an awards reception. RGCU says last year’s event raised $30,000 and they are hoping to match or pass that number this year. Even if you are not a golfer and still want to contribute to the cause, you can still register as a sponsor for this event or future events and you can donate to raffle prizes. For more information, to register or donate, visit riograndecu.or/golf.