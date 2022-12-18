ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd at the Pit in five and a half years, and according to UNM guard KJ Jenkins, “they got their money’s worth.” In total, 14,534 were in attendance to witness the UNM Lobos and Richard Pitino take down his father Rick and the Iona Gaels 82-74.

UNM led nearly from start to finish, as a total of five Lobos finished the night in double figures. Jaelen House scored a game high 22 points to go along with five assists and four total rebounds while KJ Jenkins dropped 17 off the bench for the Lobos. Others in cherry and silver to reach at lease ten points include Jamal Mashburn Jr (12), Morris Udeze (13) and Josiah Allick (10). Mash also hit a career milestone, as he recorded his 1,000th career point.

“Great win. I mean sitting here at 11-0, I thought we’d be improved, I don’t know if I thought we’d be sitting here like this,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “But it was a great win because Iona is going to win a lot of games.”

With the win, the Lobos are now 11-0 for the first time since the 2012-2013 season and the team is now one of five remaining unbeaten teams in the country. Up next for UNM is a home game against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday at 7 p.m.