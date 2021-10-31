Report: City’s youth programs back to pre-pandemic levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s youth programming has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The city’s State of the Summer report found that more than 30,000 kids participated in programs over the summer, as the city brought back in-person programs with continued COVID-19 safety measures.

That number is up nearly 30% from 2020, and even higher than attendance levels in 2019. The city also says it continues to be one of the largest employers of young New Mexicans, with over 1,100 total staff and 143 interns.