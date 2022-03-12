SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Library is offering online classes for school-aged children to learn how to relax and unwind. They’ve started a meditation program every other Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.

The class will focus on using meditation to be calm, focused, and engaged. The city is asking for parents to register their kids online. The next class will take place March 18.